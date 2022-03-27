Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,530 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

