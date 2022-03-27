Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,028,635 shares of company stock worth $279,749,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

