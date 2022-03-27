Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $124.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

