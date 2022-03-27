Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 13,128 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $86.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

