Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 682 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $244.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.36. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $179.01 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

