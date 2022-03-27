Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Down 66.2% in March

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the February 28th total of 138,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the second quarter valued at about $28,769,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynamics Special Purpose by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,362,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dynamics Special Purpose by 23.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 493,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,305. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

