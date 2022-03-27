Eastern Bank Grows Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Eastern Bank increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 122.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Insulet by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after buying an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after buying an additional 343,978 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Insulet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $251.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.52. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.39 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.