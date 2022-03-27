Eastern Bank Has $15.20 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 0.07% of Ameren worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

In other news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

