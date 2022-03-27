Eastern Bank Purchases 4,842 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned about 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $21,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 752,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 374,342 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRI opened at $129.80 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.33.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

