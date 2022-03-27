Eastern Bank Sells 845 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,980,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

ITW stock opened at $211.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

