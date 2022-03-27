Eastern Bank Sells 846 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04. The company has a market capitalization of $329.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

