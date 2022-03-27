Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) VP Sells $101,754.88 in Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) VP Randy Vandagriff sold 16,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $101,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KODK opened at $6.56 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $516.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 4.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

