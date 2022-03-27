eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) vs. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fair Isaac and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 29.44% -403.65% 19.60% eBay 125.94% 24.01% 8.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 9.13 $392.08 million $13.60 33.64 eBay $10.42 billion 3.24 $13.61 billion $20.25 2.84

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of eBay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fair Isaac and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 4 0 2.80 eBay 0 13 11 0 2.46

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus target price of $572.17, suggesting a potential upside of 25.06%. eBay has a consensus target price of $69.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than eBay.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats eBay on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also provides FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc. operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere. The company was founded by Pierre M. Omidyar in September 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

