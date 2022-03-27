Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires Shares of 21,195 Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 529,129 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.