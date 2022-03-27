Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $1.09 Million in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,875. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

