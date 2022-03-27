Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $851,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.56. 18,729,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,349,340. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.