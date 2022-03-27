Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $851,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
