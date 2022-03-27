Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $407,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dropbox by 109.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after buying an additional 1,897,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 19.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Dropbox by 566.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DBX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $1,533,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.27. 1,905,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

