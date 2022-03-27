Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $632,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.85. 4,290,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.