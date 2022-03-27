EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDRVF shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.82) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $$23.40 on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

