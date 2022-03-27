eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

EFTR stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 13.30 and a quick ratio of 13.30. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

