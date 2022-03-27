Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0245 on Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $9,690.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00281843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001036 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001457 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,438,156 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

