Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

ELAN stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 5,312,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $6,421,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 218,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,804,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

