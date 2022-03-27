Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 124.0% from the February 28th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Electricité de France stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

