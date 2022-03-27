Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

Shares of ELYM opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.22. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

