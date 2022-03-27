EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)

EMX is a precious, base and battery metal royalty company. EMX’s investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies.

