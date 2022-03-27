EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (TSE:EMXGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)

EMX is a precious, base and battery metal royalty company. EMX’s investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.