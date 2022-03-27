Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Energy Services of America has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.
About Energy Services of America (Get Rating)
