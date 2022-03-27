Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 875,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $48,945,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.