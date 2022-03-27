EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of EnerSys worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $100.23.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.