Epiq Partners LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.64 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

