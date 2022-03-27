Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 268.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 9.35. Equillium has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium (Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.