Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 268.10% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
Shares of Equillium stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 9.35. Equillium has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
