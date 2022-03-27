Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Up 8.4% After Earnings Beat

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 31,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 889,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10.

ERAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

