Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after purchasing an additional 247,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,549,000 after acquiring an additional 166,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.95. 1,026,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.