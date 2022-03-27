Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $358.05.

NYSE:EL opened at $274.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.71. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

