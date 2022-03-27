Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 355,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.66 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.