EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,592. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

