Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

EVOK stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at $139,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

