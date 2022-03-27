Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €36.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.72 ($35.96).

EVK stock opened at €25.39 ($27.90) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a one year high of €32.97 ($36.23). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

