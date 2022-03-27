Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.51 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.90.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

