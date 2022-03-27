Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.86. Expedia Group reported earnings of ($2.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $11.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,391 shares of company stock valued at $25,772,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $192.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.99. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

