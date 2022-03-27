Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

