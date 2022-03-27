FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.56. 1,447,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,615. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.25.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

