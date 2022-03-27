FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FDX opened at $226.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.25. FedEx has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

