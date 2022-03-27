Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 32.5% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $324.25 million and $23.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

