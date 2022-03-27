Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,600 ($34.23) to GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,350 ($44.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,354.29 ($30.99).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,757 ($23.13) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,989.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,330.96. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,871 ($37.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.