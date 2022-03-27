Financial Advantage Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 686,418 shares of company stock valued at $187,291,859 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $289.02 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $295.33. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

