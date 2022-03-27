Financial Advantage Inc. Makes New $85,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after acquiring an additional 320,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,254,000 after acquiring an additional 292,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $92.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

