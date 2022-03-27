Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Advantage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.9% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $273.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $273.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.