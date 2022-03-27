FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.06 million and $4.68 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002466 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003485 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 816,867,573 coins and its circulating supply is 484,245,847 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

