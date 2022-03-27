First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 218,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

