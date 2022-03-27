First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:FEUZ traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $41.01. 4,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,661. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,085,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 60,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter.

