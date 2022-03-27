First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:FEUZ traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $41.01. 4,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,661. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.
